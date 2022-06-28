J&K: Over 130 Sniffer Dogs Deployed To Prevent Untoward Incidents During Amarnath Yatra

With the Amarnath Yatra set to begin on Thursday, security arrangements all over the state of Jammu and Kashmir have been tightened. For the first time ever, due to increased terror threats, over 130 sniffer dogs have been deployed on the vehicle routes that head towards the shrine to ensure a safe yatra for all pilgrims.

"In this year's Amarnath Yatra, we have specially deployed a maximum number of sniffer dogs. Over 130 sniffer dogs are currently deployed on routes from Srinagar and Jammu towards holy Amarnath cave to detect explosives suspected to be used by the terrorist outfits to disrupt the annual pilgrimage," a government official said. German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, and Labradors are the most popular breeds of sniffer dogs being used by security forces in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Amarnath Yatra is set to begin on June 30 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Security has been beefed up in the face of the most recent inputs of possible terror threats involving the use of grenades, sticky bombs, and improvised explosive devices.

NIA warns Pakistan-based terror groups planning attack ahead of Amarnath Yatra

The National Investigation Agency has informed the Central government that Pakistan-based terrorist groups plan to launch an attack in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, Shri Vaishno Devi Yatra and other similar religious activities.

Terror outfits including Al Qaeda, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen are hatching a conspiracy to target the Yatra in Jammu and are thus collecting weapons, IEDs, sticky bombs, cash, and other items that can be dropped via drones from the neighbouring country.

Security forces intensify area domination on possible infiltration routes along Indo-Pak border

Amid inputs that Pakistan-based terror groups are planning attacks on the Amarnath Yatra using drones, sticky bombs, or by carrying out infiltration attempts the security establishment has intensified area domination on all possible infiltration routes along the Indo-Pakistan border.

Security forces are carrying out joint border dominance along the border to find out any possible loophole that terrorists can exploit to infiltrate or to push in arms and ammunition. Security agencies including Jammu & Kashmir police, the Crisis Response Team, and BSF are carrying out surprise searches to find any cross-border tunnel.

To deal with any hostage-like situation, the CRPF will deploy special commandos who will hold drills of room interventions, where the commandos can rescue the hostages and ensure that the terrorists are neutralised.

Amarnath Yatra 2022

The 43-day Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to start on June 30 from two routes - the traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam and a 14-km shorter route from Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal - after a two-year break forced by the COVID pandemic.

About three lakh pilgrims are likely to take part in the pilgrimage to the cave shrine. The Amarnath pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva is located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas. The Yatra will conclude on 11 August 2022, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

(With inputs from ANI)