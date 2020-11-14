J&K: Pak Resorts To Ceasefire Violation As Indian Army Continues To Foil Infiltration Bids

After the Indian Army's befitting reply to Pakistan at the Line of Control on Friday, sources have reported that the neighbouring country is resorting to heavy shelling across the border due to the Indian Army's success in foiling constant infiltration bids. This comes after the Indian Army foiled the second infiltration bid on Friday following which Pakistan opened fire at 4 different places on the LoC. On the intervening night of November 7-8, three terrorists were killed and four Indian Army soldiers were martyred as they successfully foiled an infiltration attempt.

Sources have also informed that Pakistan has suffered heavy casualties in the cross-border fire on Friday. Nearly 8 Pakistan soldiers were killed in the heavy shelling apart from the bunkers, fuel dumps and launchpads being destroyed. In a video accessed from opposite Tangdhar sector, the Indian Army's effective retaliation can be seen as a Pakistan bunker is rattled to pieces.

READ | Pakistan Opens Unprovoked Fire Across LoC; 3 Indian Army Soldiers Martyred

'Multiple terrorist launch pads damaged'

Issuing a statement on the same, the Indian Army informed that the Pakistani Army had opened fire across Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam sectors. "Pakistan used Mortars & other weapons. Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian areas. Three Indian Army soldiers have been killed in action and three soldiers injured. The nation salutes their supreme sacrifice," the Indian Army statement read.

"Own troops retaliated strongly causing substantial damage to Pakistan Army's infrastructure and casualties across the LoC. Several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple terrorist launch pads have been damaged," it added.

READ | India Blitzes Pak Bunkers In Retaliation To Ceasefire Violation Along The LoC

PM Modi exposes Pakistan

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from Longewala post in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and paid tributes to the Bravehearts of Indian forces. He also sent a strong message to Pakistan as the country resorted to unprovoked shelling on the eve of Diwali. Recalling the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, PM Modi named and shamed Pakistan and said that the Indian Army had exposed them and their atrocities. As Prime Minister Modi continued with his tradition to celebrate Diwali with forces, he said, "You may be at the snow-capped mountains or in deserts, my Diwali is complete only when I come amid you. My happiness doubles when I look at the joy on your faces."

READ | PM Modi Recalls 1971 Bangladesh War; Names & Shames Pakistan Amid Aggression At LOC