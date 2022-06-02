J&K: Pakistan-backed TRF Claims Responsibility For Shopian Blast That Injured 3 Soldiers

In a shocking development, three soldiers were injured in a blast on Thursday morning in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian. The blast was reported inside a private, hired vehicle in the Sedow region. Now, Pakistan-backed terror group The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the blast that left three soldiers injured.

TRF, which is an offshoot of Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the blast that injured three soldiers in Shopian’s Sedow. According to the police, the injured soldiers have been hospitalised and further investigation is underway. The blast comes only days after TRF claimed responsibility for attacking a police officer named Saifullah Qadri along with his 7-year-old daughter in the Soura area of Srinagar.

Three soldiers injured in Shopian blast

Following the blast, the soldiers were hospitalised. According to a statement by the Kashmir Zone police, the blast took place due to a grenade or an improvised explosive device (IED) planted inside the vehicle. The source of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

"A blast took place inside a private, hired vehicle at Sedow, Shopian. 3 soldiers were injured and shifted to hospital. Nature and source (blast due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) of the blast being investigated, and will be shared," an early-morning tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read, quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Terrorists shoot at civilian in J&K's Shopian

The blast comes only a day after a civilian was shot at by terrorists in the Rakh-Chiden Keegam area of the Shopian district. His condition was reported to be stable. The union territory has seen an uptick in targeted attacks on civilians in recent months. Earlier this week, a school teacher - Rajni Bala - died of bullet injuries after she was shot at by terrorists in the Samba district. The woman's death evoked widespread condemnation in the Valley.

Notably, it came amid agitation over Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat’s killing in the valley. Rajni Bala's murder is the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir this month. Three victims were off-duty policemen and four were civilians.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD