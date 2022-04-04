J&K: Pakistan Infiltration Bid Foiled In Nowshera Sector; One Terrorist Neutralised

An infiltration bid of Pakistani terrorists was foiled by the Indian Army in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri sector on Sunday. According to the PRO (Defence), Jammu, Pakistani terrorists attempted to infiltrate the Nowshera sector on the intervening night of April 3-4 along the Line of Control (LoC). One terrorist was neutralised in the process, and arms and ammunition were recovered during the operation.

"On the night of 03/04 April 2022, Indian Army successfully eliminated an infiltration bid attempted by Pakistani Terrorists along the Line of Control in Nowshera Sector, District Rajouri (J&K). The body of one terrorist along with arms and ammunition have been recovered. The operation is in progress. Update follows," the PRO (Defence) Jammu said in a statement.

Decline in infiltration along LoC: Centre

With forces on alert, the infiltration across the LoC in the state of Jammu & Kashmir has declined drastically since 2018, the Centre told Lok Sabha last week. In a reply to the question of Lok Sabha MP Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed that only 366 infiltration attempts have been documented in the border area.

He said, “The infiltration across the Line of Control (LoC) has shown a steady decline in numbers since the year 2018 in Jammu & Kashmir. The estimated Net Infiltration during the last four years is 366.”

“According to the inputs received, a considerable number of suspected terrorists are still active and are present at multiple launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK)," MoS Home Rai said while speaking at the Lower House of Parliament.

The Minister also underlined how a 'multi-pronged' approach had been taken by the Centre to combat cross-border incursions. ''This comprises a multi-tiered deployment along the International Border/Line of Control, border fencing, increased intelligence and operational coordination, arming security troops with modern weapons, and counter-infiltration efforts," he said.