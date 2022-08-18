J&K: Pakistani Terrorist Eliminated During Weaponry Operation By Police; Cop Injured

A Jammu and Kashmir police jawan got injured and a Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander was killed in Jammu during a weapons recovery operation, where the LeT terrorist opened fire at the police after snatching the weapon.

Both the LeT terrorist, Faisal from Pakistan and the J&K police soldier were shifted to hospital after the terrorist, who knew the location of the arms near the border was taken to the Arnia sector near the international border at Toph village, where the incident took place. During the sustained questioning, the LeT Commander admitted his role in the Arnia Drone arms drop case and also revealed two locations where the arms were dropped via drones before being buried and concealed.

Faisal also revealed a Pakistani handler by the name of Mohd. Ali Hussain alias Qasim/Jehangir R/O Pakistan has been instrumental in drone droppings and is the main operative of LeT and Al Badr.

Incident took place during the weapons recovery operation

The police team and the magistrate teamed up and visited the location alongwith the LeT terrorist Mohd. Ali Hussain. Though no recovery was made at the first location, at the second spot near the international border at the Toph village in the Phallian Mandal area arms, ammunitions and explosives was recovered. When the packet was being opened, the accused attacked one of the police officials and snatched a service rifle.

The LeT terrorist, Hussain fired at the police party and tried to flee from the spot. In retaliation, the accused got injured and was shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu along with injured Police police official. The injured terrorist later succumbed to his injuries. The dropped packet is being scrutinised with the help of Bomb disposal squad.

IMAGE: PTI representative