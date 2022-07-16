J&K: Pakistani Woman Crosses LoC, Apprehended By Indian Army In Poonch

The Indian Army on Friday nabbed a Pakistani woman from the Chakan-Da-Bagh area of Poonch after she reportedly crossed the Line of Control (LoC). The woman was identified as Rozina (49), daughter of Mohd Ayoub and resident of Feroz Banda, Islamabad. She was handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir police for further investigation.

Earlier this week, the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid from Pakistan along the Line of Control by laying an ambush after the suspected movement in the Sarla area of Poonch LoC.

The Army, in its statement, said, “During the midnight hours of 12/13 July 2022, there was an infiltration attempt along LoC in the Poonch sector(J&K), which was suitably foiled by our alert troops”. Army has launched massive searches in the area with first light.

Sources in the Army stated that a group of heavily armed terrorists tried to sneak into Indian territory from the General area of Khari in Poonch that was noticed by Anti Infiltration grid in place and it was followed by the response of troops of the Indian Army deployed in the forward area that thwarted infiltration attempt of terrorists

This attempt is seen as Pakistan’s plot to disrupt the upcoming Budha Amarnath Yatra which is one of the holy pilgrimages of the Hindu Community in Jammu and Kashmir.