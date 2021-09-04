J&K: Pakistan's Terror Plot Foiled, Infiltrators Planned To Record Attack On Indian Army

Indian security forces uncovered a major terror plot by Pakistan-terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir's Krishna Ghati sector on Saturday. On September 3, the Indian Army had foiled an infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. After they were intercepted, the terrorists fled back to Pakistan through the Line of Control (LoC).

On Saturday, the possessions seized from the infiltrators were examined by the forces. Evidence including clothes, food, medicines and a videography camera along with batteries and a memory card were recovered. As per sources, Pakistan outfits had planned to record an attack on the Indian Army. The footage of the attack on the Indian Army was going to be released as a video of 'virtual jihad' on social media. Moreover, the video of the attack was going to be taken back to PoK to terrorise and radicalise the youth.

Infiltration bids foiled by Indian forces

The latest infiltration bid in Krishna Ghati was the sixth failed attempt by terrorists to enter Indian territory in a span of two months. On 30 August, a fierce fight had broken out between Indian Army troops and terrorists leading to the elimination of one militant in Poonch. According to a press release by the Indian government's Defence Wing after the incident, effective use of the integrated surveillance grid detected the movement of terrorists trying to infiltrate into India. The body of the slain terrorist was recovered with an AK-47 rifle.

There have been several infiltration attempts in J&K over the last few months. The current infiltration bid comes a week after three residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including two brothers, were apprehended by Army personnel after they intruded into the Indian side.