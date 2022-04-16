J&K Panchayat Conference Head Appeals To PM Modi To Give Adequate Security To Sarpanches

In an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference President Ani Sharma urged the Centre to beef up the security of Panches and Sarpanches in the Valley. This comes after Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was shot dead by terrorists in North Kashmir's Goushbugh Pattan region of Baramulla district on April 15.

"Our brother Mazoor Ahmed of Baramulla has been murdered by terrorists. This (targeted killings) is being operated from Pakistan; innocent Panches and Sarpanches are being killed," Sharma said.

"I request PM and HM to provide adequate security to Panches and Sarpanches. Security forces are doing great work in Jammu and Kashmir but militants are targeting Panches and Sarpanches,"

"As a president, I appeal to the Prime Minister and Home Minister to provide adequate security to us for our sacrifices for the democracy. It should be taken into consideration. They are taking down Sarpanch because we are soft targets. That's why they can shoot us and martyr us," he added.

Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

According to news agency ANI, the BJP Sarpanch was shot near his home in an apple orchard and was rushed to a hospital, as per the inputs from the local police. While the identity of the terrorists remains unknown, it has been added to the list of killings that jolted the Union Territory this month.

The Kashmir Zone Police, in a Twitter update, informed that the Bangroo was an independent Sarpanch from Baramulla’s Goshbugh area of Pattan. Following the attack, the police cordoned off the area and issued a search operation to track the culprits.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, J&K’s former DGP SP Vaid explained what is fuelling these targeted killings of politicians in the UT. “The state of Pakistan which is orchestrating this violence. They would never align with democratic institutions to take roots in Kashmir. So, all the Sarpanches who were elected definitely faced that from these terrorists."