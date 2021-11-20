J&K: Pencak Silat Player Bilquis Maqbool Opens Up On Her Goal To Clear For Asian Games '22

Bilquis Maqbool of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam made her district proud by winning five gold medals at a national tournament in the International Pencak Silat championship. Pencak Silat is a type of martial art. Maqbool qualified for the World Junior Championship in Thailand in 2018. However, she was defeated in the semi-finals. According to ANI, she now hopes to pass the trials for the Asian Games in 2022 and to be part of the national team.

Maqbool could not practice in Budgam due to a lack of facilities, so she travelled daily to the Srinagar Indoor Stadium, ANI reported. She began at the local level, progressed to the state level, and then competed in nationals in several states around the country. She was picked for the international level after achieving success in many national-level contests, and she competed in the international championship in Thailand.

International Pencak Silat in J&K

Following Maqbool's success in multiple tournaments, the sports council established a Pencak Silat training academy. Maqbool, in an interview with news agency ANI, said, "my education was at a public school. In that school, I was introduced to this game by my physical education teacher. I was selected at the national level. I really like martial arts and it was quite good for my self-defence as well. I was selected for the international level however, I lost in the semi-final at the tournament in Thailand."

"However, I continued after that. I was awarded gold medals in Haryana, Assam, and Maharashtra. I'm highly driven now that I've won the medals; I want to advance in this game. This year, we will travel to Haryana for an Asian games trial. "My family is really supportive," she continued. "I am going to play for the trials for national at Harayan, after that Inshallah, I would like to give trials for international levels," she told ANI.

"Maqbool is an excellent Pencak Silat player in my opinion. She used to travel a long distance for game practice. Slowly and slowly, she advanced from the district to the state to the national levels. She then advanced to the international level. She qualified for the World Junior Championships in 2018. However, she was defeated in the championship semi-finals. I hope she qualifies for the Asian or Commonwealth Games and makes the national team," Maqbool's coach, Mohammad Iqbal told ANI.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI