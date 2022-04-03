J&K People 'can't Be Hoodwinked By Fake Promises': JKNPF After Hundreds Join Party

On the first day of Ramadan - the holy month for Muslims across the world - the Jammu and Kashmir Nationalist People's Front (JKNPF) claimed that hundreds of people from all walks of life joined the party in a bid to end 'family raj' politics in Jammu and Kashmir and to usher in a new beginning with new hopes of development, peace and happiness.

Apart from mainstream leaders, the party claimed that several social activists joined the nationalist party to play their part in the nation's development, the party said.

The mass joining drive was held in Srinagar in presence of party patron Sanjay Kumar and president Sheikh Muzaffar.

The party leadership claimed that scores of Hurriyat leaders, too, expressed interest in joining the front, but asserted that there was no place for those who "damaged this beautiful place by working on the instructions of Pakistan and its followers."

The party also lashed out at dynastic politics in the region, saying that the politics of serving old wine in a new bottle is over as every individual in Kashmir is well aware and is very careful about their future.

Party patron Sanjay Kumar said that the motive of the party was to work for the future of Kashmir-- a future where every individual can feel safe, can think about a bright future and new beginnings.

"We believe in peace, development, prosperity and don't want to hoodwink people by false promises and hopes. We can't put them in the dark. Our party believes in showing the path where everyone can envision a peaceful Kashmir," Kumar said.

Kashmiris 'can't be hoodwinked by family Raj': JKNPF

Addressing the party members, JKNPF president Sheikh Muzaffar said that the mass joining was an example of how people are fed up with the family raj.

"The people who believed in politics of making their lives prosperous and miserable for the common masses have no space in today's world. People of JK are well aware of these things now. They can't be hoodwinked by family Raj and fake promises. People across J&K affiliated with such family Raj politics are coming forward to join hands with our party but we rejected them because these are the ones who believed in separatist ideology and instigated people against good governance," Sheikh said.

Others present on the occasion included Manoj Tandan (A Kashmiri Hindu) who also joined the party along with the hundreds of youth from north Kashmir's Kupwara district, Mufti Nisar, and Kari Ashraf.

The large presence of women and youth at the joining was suggestive that the people of Kashmir are moving towards a new beginning and change.