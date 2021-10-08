Another massive protest erupted in Jammu and this time by Jammu Kashmir People's Forum that came on streets in large numbers on Friday morning with the national flag, slogans, speakers along with immense anger. Republic Media Network spoke to several protesters, however collectively they demanded justice for the civilians who lost their lives, and asked for action against attackers and highly condemned Pakistan claiming it to have sponsored these terrorists. Earlier, the Shiv Sena's Kashmir unit- Dogra Front and Kashmiri Pandit organization had staged an outcry.

The protest site was witnessed with 'Hindustan Zindabad,' 'Bharat Mata Ki Jay,' slogans while a sense of patriotism was also felt with the singing of the National Anthem at the site of the protest. The demonstrators also brought speakers in which songs like 'mera rang de basanti chola' were played while protest leaders shouted 'taiyar ho jaao saathiyo' (get ready friends) and everyone echoed the spirit.

"Kashmiri Hindus are soft target"

While talking to a Kashmiri Pandit activist, Republic media learnt that the anger has reached the peak and people are ready to come on the streets and ensure no more Hindus or Sikhs are targeted.

"The terrorists across the border are frustrated post abrogation of articles 370 and 35A. They thought that soft targets are Kashmiri Hindus because they think if they target Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs then they will gain but that is not true. This is new India with new Kashmir and if any more killings happen then we will come out on roads and sit and ensure that no Hindus or Sikhs are targeted again," added Kashmiri Pandit activist.

Speaking further the J&K activist also mentioned that people at their home are scared however they are assured that the entire community and Government are with them.

"The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi eradicated the incidence of stone-pelting, the way he has sent terrorist sympathisers to jail and the way he put control over terrorist activities in Kashmir, now we want an end to this leftover, out of mind terrorist attacks on the minority community. I request PM Modi to eradicate this as well. Increase the spirits of security forces and send these terrorists to jail," added another protester.

"If Pakistan does not see their way then it will see the repercussions in the next two to three days," fumed another protester.

"The way Taliban is there in Afghanistan the same is being tried here and we will not let it happen," said another demonstrator.