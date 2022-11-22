J&K People's Party Chief Sajad Lone Speaks To Republic; Says 'J&K Wants A Popular Govt’

As the political activity picks up in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the elections, the dates of which are yet to be announced, Sajad Gani Lone, President, Jammu & Kashmir People's Conference stated the people of Jammu and Kashmir are looking forward to an elected government and criticised the Centre’s decision to rule the Union territory via bureaucrats. Backing his claim for the reinstatement of Article 370, Lone said that wider consensus building is required with Parliamentarians on the issue.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Sajad Lone lashed out at the increasing number of killings of migrants in Jammu and Kashmir and stated, ‘They will rot in hell’, referring to the terrorists.

'Jammu & Kashmir wants a popular govt'

Demanding that Jammu and Kashmir should have an elected government and it should not be ruled by bureaucrats, Lone said, “In a democracy, people have a bigger say, they go to their elected representatives and shout at them. You can’t do this with these officers (bureaucrats). In one particular case, somebody said something and in the evening, he was put under PSA. People want a popular government, whosoever it is. Let it be their worst enemy. They want that there should be people who are accountable, who will come after five years and seek re-election.”

Furthermore, Lone lashed out at the Centre, saying “May be the angels that Delhi has sent here in the form of IAS officers and IPS officers and others, those angels are doing such angelic work that people want them to stay. I haven't met such a person.”

‘They will rot in hell’

When asked about the increasing incidents of killings of migrants living in Jammu and Kashmir, Lone stated, “They will rot in hell and the others will go to heaven, that’s my belief. They are victims of the worst perpetrators and I have my belief they will rot and rot in hell. These attacks… I can say you cannot stop, because these are lunatics and we as Kashmiris can’t do anything, we are targets, we are victims.”

Need for wider consensus to reinstate Article 370

Jammu & Kashmir People's Conference chief Sajad Lone also discussed ways to revive Article 370 in the state with a focus on creating a consensus among different political factions. “When you talk of 370, it’s a matter which has to be taken by the people of India. If you dont go to the courts, the other court is the constitutional court, the people’s court. J&K people alone will not have to decide. If tomorrow elections are held and you get all 90 seats, doesn’t mean those 90 seats can get Article 370 back,” he said.

Lone further stressed that the need is to create a wider consensus on reinstating Article 370, saying “The need today is how many Parliament seats can you convince of the need to give it back or have a re-look on Kashmir, on J&K.”

Image: Republic World