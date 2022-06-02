J&K: Petition Filed Seeking NIA Probe Into Targeted Killings; Urges CJI To Ensure Security

In a massive development amid the targeted Hindu killings in Jammu and Kasmir, a petition has been filed seeking a National Investigative Agency (NIA) probe into the matter. A letter has been written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana in which the petitioner has sought NIA investigation and asked the CJI to take cognisance of the issue. The petition also urged the Supreme Court to provide immediate security and ensure safety to the Hindu minorities in Kashmir as the spate of political killings has increased. It is pertinent to mention that this is the eighth attack on a minority in a span of 21 days.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday, June 2, in order to discuss the security concerns of the Valley.

Kashmiri Pandits Migrate From Srinagar Amid Recent Spate Of Targeted Killings

In the backdrop of the rising targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, more Kashmiri Pandits have started to migrate from the Valley, fearing for their lives, due to security concerns. Republic Media Network accessed the exclusive visuals of the Kashmiri Pandits where they can be seen leaving Srinagar and heading toward Jammu in their car following the spate of killings. Six to eight cars are seen moving in a convoy. However, few Kashmiri Pandits have claimed that the security personnel have assured safety and are not allowing Jammu-bound vehicles to move from Indira Nagar to Srinagar city.

Vijay Kumar killed by terrorists in Kulgam

Terrorists on Thursday opened fire on a bank manager Vijay Kumar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The manager was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Following the terror incident, Republic Media Network accessed the CCTV footage of the attack which shows the attacker firing inside the bank. Notably, the CCTV footage, accessed by Republic, shows how terrorists arrived at the bank and did a recce before killing the bank manager. As per the video, a terrorist walked into the bank and checked for security stationed inside before walking in with a pistol in his hand and shooting at the bank employee. According to on-ground information, two terrorists were involved in the attack.

The terror outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed responsibility for the murder. Notably, two days ago, Rajni Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu and a teacher from the Samba district was shot dead by the terrorists. It is due to the increase in the targeted killing of minorities in the Kashmir Valley that the communities have decided to migrate to safer locations.

Meanwhile, the Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley have started relocating to ensure their safety amid the killings. This came after the Kashmiri Minority Forum, an organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, issued statements asking minorities in the Valley to migrate by Friday morning. An emergency meeting was called by the forum after the recent killing of a bank employee Vijay Kumar in J&K's Kulgam.

