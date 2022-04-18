J&K: PhD Scholar Arrested By SIA For Publishing Seditious Article In Online Magazine

The J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA), constituted to investigate terrorism-related cases, arrested a PhD scholar of the University of Kashmir for his write-up published in an online magazine, an official said. Abdul Aala Fazili was arrested from his Humhama residence as the SIA conducted searches at several locations in Srinagar as part of its crackdown on terror and anti-national networks, the SIA spokesperson said.

“The searches were conducted in connection with FIR No. 01/2022 under Section 13, 18 UA(P) Act read with sections 121, 124, 153 B and 120-B IPC of Police Station JIC (SIA) Jammu, against the author of seditious article Abdul Aala Fazili and the Editor and other associates of The Kashmir Wala,” an SIA spokesperson informed in an official release.

"The search teams have seized incriminating evidence, including material in computers, laptops and other digital equipment," the spokesperson said. He added that Fazili’s article, titled ‘The shackles of slavery will break’ (published on Nov 06, 2011) is “highly provocative, seditious, and intended to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, and written with the purpose of abetting the youth to take the path of violence by glorifying terrorism."

It also “promoted and propagated the false narrative, which is essential to sustain secessionist-cum-terrorist campaign aimed at breaking the territorial integrity of India,” the spokesperson said. He informed the repeated reference to freedom and terror outfits’ rhetoric makes it amply clear that the article is not merely propaganda. “Rather, it is an articulation of Pakistan ISI and the vision of its sponsored terrorist secessionist networks," the spokesperson said.

Pertinently, the Central government had paid Abdul Aala Fazili Rs 30,000 per month for five years till March 2021 through the Maulana Azad National Fellowship so that he can sustain himself and complete his PhD in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the university.