J&K Plans Mega Push To Promote Ecotourism, Develop 6 Virgin Tourist Spots

In a mega push to promote eco-tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has identified six virgin tourist destinations in North Kashmir. The move is an effort to ensure an increase in the number of tourist footfalls in the valley by developing them.

“Tourist destinations that include MundDaji Rafiabad, Ladu Ladoora, Rajpura Rampura, Parihaspora, Kazinag National Park and Yambarzalbari are being identified and the plan is to bring them on the tourism map,” stated Baramulla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar.

The move will not also result in more people visiting Jammu and Kashmir, but will also lead to generation of employment opportunities for the locals. Tourism is already the biggest source of employment for the residents of the Union Territory (UT).

Tourist circuits in Baramulla

“The tourism potential of these six locations is vast and unique with breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, magnificent cuisine, warm hospitality and these tourist destinations will create a niche for themselves on the tourism map,” the DC Baramulla added.

Official sources claim that the local administration is committed to ensure all the necessary infrastructure and resources, besides opening up new economic avenues for fulfilling the aspirations of the people through tourism. A special focus is on development of adventure tourism, trekking activities, pilgrimage sites, water sports and other popular ventures.

Explaining about the tourism spots being developed, Dr Syed said, “Thrust is on ensuring easy access to the tourists to all the places, with proper mobile, road and electricity connectivity as well as drinking water facilities besides other utilities for hassle free and memorable experience for the visitors.”

Another official stated that in order to improve road connectivity in the district, 14 km of road to MundDaji Rafiabad (upcoming tourist spot) has been macadamized and the work on another five km shall be completed by the end of 2023. Shallabugh Wetland Reserve, the largest wildlife protected wetland in Kashmir, is being developed as a major ecotourism destination.

The wetland, which was declared a Ramsar site in 2022, falls in two districts - Srinagar and Ganderbal and is spread over an area of 1675 hectares. “The wetland has shown a lot of improvement in the recent past. The wetland has a rich diversity of both flora and fauna. It has a great potential to be developed as a major ecotourism destination,” said J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta said

With an aim to make J&K the top attraction for wildlife lovers, the administration is planning to create world class ecotourism amenities in the UT. The plan is to improve the road towards the wetland and create facilities like designated parking areas, viewing decks, landscaping of its surroundings to make the wetland aesthetic and appealing for the tourists.