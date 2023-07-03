J&K Plans Mega Restoration Of 'religious Shrines' To Boost Religious Tourism

In a step to boost religious tourism, Jammu and Kashmir administration has given the nod for the restoration of ‘religious shrines’ in the Jammu division. The decision was taken after the demand was put up by various organisations for the revival, restoration, and maintenance of the heritage of Jammu.

The nod has been given for the restoration of around 30 religious shrines and heritage monuments in the region which include 10 in the border district of Poonch, eight in Doda, six in Kishtwar, and others in the Rajouri and Kathua districts of Jammu.

Ziarat Chote Shah Sahib in Mendhar, Poonch

The process for restoration has been divided into two phases. In the first phase, 18 sites will be taken up for revival, restoration, preservation, and maintenance of architecture and the second phase will cover around 12 sites in Jammu region. The project is expected to be implemented on ground by August and restoration will be completed by December this year. On similar lines, the project will be implemented in Kashmir Valley.

“Shri Budha Amarnath Mandi, Ram Kund Mandir in Mendhar, Ziyarat Chotey Shah in Mendhar, Lohar Devta Temple, Poonch Fort, Shiv temple in Surankote, Dhari Sahib Gurdwara at Khari Karmarah, Nizam-ud-Din Masjid in Haveli and Ziyarat Sain Illahi Baksh at Battalkote Loran in Poonch district of Jammu will be undergoing restoration in two phases of this project,” reads the report.

In the Doda district, Shree Vasuki Nag temple, Hidimba Mata Mandir, Kali Mata Mandir in Rattan Garh Fort, Gupt Ganga temple, Shiv Temple Gatha, Jamia Masjid and Ziyarat of Sain Munch will be undergoing restoration.

In Rajouri district, Channi Parat Temple, Darhal Fort, Gurdwara Chatti Patshahi and Mahakaleshwar Mahadev Temple in Lamberi will be undergoing restoration in Phase One of the project. While Haloti Gompa, Padder Gompa, Machail Mata area, Sarthal Mata Temple and Astan Bala will be undergoing restoration in Kishtwar district.