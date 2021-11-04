J&K: PM Modi Arrives In Nowshera Ahead Of Diwali Celebrations With Indian Armed Forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning arrived in Jammu's Nowshera in the Rajouri sector to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. The PM has been a regular visitor to the border sites in the previous years. The ongoing encounter in Poonch, which has now gone into its 25th day adds significance to the PM’s visit.

Prime Minister Modi will be spending the auspicious day of Diwali with the armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir on November 4. Following his election as the Prime Minister, PM Modi has been a regular visitor to the national borders to celebrate Diwali with Jawans, spending the previous eight Diwalis at forward areas with the armed forces. In 2020, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with jawans in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Today, PM Modi will be at J&K’s Rajouri to celebrate the festival of lights with Jawans working away from their homes.

During his visit, PM Modi will be meeting with senior Indian Army officials and will also have an interaction with the forces. The PM will also be reviewing the operational preparedness in the region. Following this, PM Modi will visit the holy Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand on Friday.

Kedarnath temple prepares for PM Modi’s arrival

The temple is now facing major preparations ahead of the PM’s arrival here on November 5. The PM’s visit to Kedarnath comes only days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit here. The PM will offer prayers at the temple and will also be unveiling the samadhi of Sri Adi Shankaracharya and his statue. As per the ground report of Republic TV, the temple is heavily decked up ahead of the Prime Minister's visit and preparations are underway for welcoming him. Thousands of devotees were seen visiting the holy site amid the preparations. Apart from this, security arrangements have also been tightened up ahead of the PM's visit. His visit holds major prominence as Uttarakhand will soon witness Assembly elections. The Kedarnath Temple has been decorated with eight quintals of flowers.

As per the Ministry of Culture, PM Modi will visit Kedarna th Temple and inaugurate the Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya which has been under reconstruction after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. According to the ministry’s statement, the PM has been active with his personal guidance throughout the entire reconstruction work at Kedarnath. The temple is now ready to welcome PM Modi.

Image: ANI