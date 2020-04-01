J&K Police Allows Goods Carriers With Essential Supplies To Ply Without Curfew Passes

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said that goods carriers carrying essentials supplies from one state to another or within the state are allowed to ply without any curfew passes.

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir region, Vijay Kumar said, "No passes are required for load carriers carrying essential goods from one state to another or within the state. However, they(truckers) are not allowed to carry passengers."

Meanwhile, with COVID-19 positive cases rising with each passing day, Jammu and Kashmir government declared 20 villages and several areas of Srinagar and Budgam districts as a red zone to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Directorate of Information and Public Relation (DIPR) J&K, took to its official twitter handle and announced that 20 villages including Parray Mohala Hajin, Chandergeer Hajin, Batagund Hajin in Bandipora district besides Gudoora, Chandgam, Pinglena, Parigam, Abham Sangerwani and Khaigam in Pulwama district and Waskura in Ganderbal, Sedew, and Ramnagri in Shopian district were declared as the red zone.

“Mehjoor Nagar, Natipora, Lal Bazar, Eidgah and Shalteng in Srinagar district and Chadoora in Budgam district of Kashmir division have been declared as Red Zones,” DIPR tweeted.

Reports said these are the areas where most of the COVID-19 positive cases have been reported so far.

An intensive sterilization drive has been launched in the Ramnag and Sedow villages, which have been declared red zones following the detection of Covid-19 positive cases to contain the further spread of the pandemic.

The sterilization and fumigation drive is being carried out under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner, (DC) Shopian, Choudhary Mohammad Yasin.

It was informed that the Municipal Committee in collaboration with district administration is conducting special sterilization drive and WHO recommended chemical spraying in the twin villages and are being closely monitored by the concerned nodal officers.

