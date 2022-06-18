J&K Police, Army Chiefs Pay Last Respects To Slain Cop Killed By Terrorists In Pulwama

Hours after a shocking piece of news arrived from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir regarding a J&K police officer, Farooq Ahmad Mir being shot dead by terrorists near his home in Pulwama, the wreath-laying ceremony of the slain police official was held on Saturday in Awantipora.

As Army chiefs, commanding officers, Jammu and Kashmir police personnel, and other military officials paid their last respects to late Farooq Ahmad, visual from his last journey shows his unconsolable family breaking down after receiving his mortal remains. His body would be laid to rest later.

J&K | Bullet-riddled body of Police Sub Inspector Farooq Ah Mir found in paddy fields near his home. Visuals from his native place



Police say, "Preliminary investigation reveals he had left his home for work in his paddy fields last evening, where he was shot dead by terrorists" pic.twitter.com/eEL6hqA2up — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir left his home last evening for work in his paddy fields in Samboora village in Pulwama. However, he did not return till late after which, his family members went out looking for him. It was then that they found his bullet-riddled body in the paddy field and informed the J&K police. The Kashmir Zone Police also took to their Twitter handle to inform about the same.

Dead body of Farooq Ah Mir of Samboora Si(M) posted in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary #investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by #terrorists using a pistol. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 18, 2022

The police recovered the body and found a bullet injury on his chest while two bullet cartridges were lying on the field. As far as the investigation is concerned, the police have ruled that the officer was shot dead by terrorists when he went to the paddy fields on Saturday evening.

Image: ANI