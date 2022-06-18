Last Updated:

J&K Police, Army Chiefs Pay Last Respects To Slain Cop Killed By Terrorists In Pulwama

A J&K police officer, Farooq Ahmad Mir was shot dead by terrorists near his residence in Pulwama on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Written By
Nikita Bishay

Image: ANI


Hours after a shocking piece of news arrived from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir regarding a J&K police officer, Farooq Ahmad Mir being shot dead by terrorists near his home in Pulwama, the wreath-laying ceremony of the slain police official was held on Saturday in Awantipora.

As Army chiefs, commanding officers, Jammu and Kashmir police personnel, and other military officials paid their last respects to late Farooq Ahmad, visual from his last journey shows his unconsolable family breaking down after receiving his mortal remains. His body would be laid to rest later.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir left his home last evening for work in his paddy fields in Samboora village in Pulwama. However, he did not return till late after which, his family members went out looking for him. It was then that they found his bullet-riddled body in the paddy field and informed the J&K police. The Kashmir Zone Police also took to their Twitter handle to inform about the same. 

READ | J&K: Encounter breaks out in Kulgam's Khandipora; security forces neutralise 1 terrorist

The police recovered the body and found a bullet injury on his chest while two bullet cartridges were lying on the field. As far as the investigation is concerned, the police have ruled that the officer was shot dead by terrorists when he went to the paddy fields on Saturday evening. 

READ | J&K: Terrorist involved in banker Vijay Kumar's murder neutralised in Shopian encounter

Image: ANI

READ | J&K: Encounter breaks out in Pulwama; security forces neutralise 3 LeT-backed terrorists
READ | Pulwama Encounter: IGP Kashmir says '3 terrorists killed, AK 47 & pistol recovered'
READ | J&K: Police officer shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama, probe underway
Tags: JK, Pulwama, Awantipora
First Published:
COMMENT