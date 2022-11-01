J&K Police Arrest 3 Hybrid Terrorists In Srinagar, 10 Kg IED, Hand Grenades Seized

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday, November 1 arrested three hybrid terrorists and seized 10 kilograms of Bucket IED and 2 hand grenades from Srinagar.

The police arrested two of the terrorists from a checkpoint in Harnambal, and their associate was nabbed later. The arrested hybrid terrorists are said to belong to Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) ‘The Resistance Front’. Hybrid terrorists have no police records and reinduct themselves into civilian garb after engaging in terrorist activity.

Three hybrid terrorists arrested, 10 kgs Bucket IED & 2 hand grenades recovered. IED is being destroyed in-Situ in Rangreth area by Bomb Disposal squad. Case registered under relevant sections of UAPA, Arms act and Explosives act. pic.twitter.com/eOnKwPH1YN — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) November 1, 2022

Two terrorists inform about their associate

The two LeT terrorists nabbed by the J&K Police informed about their associate who was later arrested. An IED was also recovered from his possession, informed the police in a statement.

“Today at a Naka in Harnambal, Srinagar police arrested two hybrid terrorists Aamir Mushtaq Dar of Iqbalabad Sozaith Budgam and Kabil Rashid of Sicop Mohalla HMT Srinagar. Two grenades were recovered from their possession. They disclosed the name of their another associate Aqib Jamal Bhat of Sozaith Budgam who was also arrested and during initial examination disclosed about an IED in his possession. The IED of approximately 10 Kg has been recovered in Rangreth on his instance, by a joint team of Srinagar police and 62 RR,” said the statement.

It was further informed by the police that a case has been filed against the three terrorists under the relevant sections of UAPA, Explosives act, and Arms act in the Chanpora police station.

IMAGE: @SrinagarPolice - Twitter