J&K Police Arrest 6 Terrorists From Bandipora After Three Civilians Get Killed

In a major breakthrough within 24 hours of violence where three civilians were killed by terrorists in an hour in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the security forces arrested six terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist outfit. According to the on-ground information accessed by the Republic TV, the terrorists were caught from the Hajin Bandipora area where a civilian identified as Mohammad Shafi Lone was killed after minutes of the first two killings in Srinagar.

The main accused is still on the run however the apprehended terrorists have admitted to the J&K Police that they were involved in the brutality. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with DGP Kashmir also chaired an emergency meeting on the tragic situation.

Speaking to Republic, Major General (Retd) GD Bakshi expressed happiness over the swift action of valley police however added that security forces need to stay careful. The family of deceased Lone has demanded justice. Mohd Shafi Lone was fired on twice after which the attackers fled from the spot.

Citizens raise voice against terrorist attacks

Demanding justice for the killing of a Kashmiri pandit, the Kashmiri Pandit organisation in Jammu - Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS) - staged a massive demonstration on Wednesday. Raising slogans against Pakistan and holding placards depicting the struggles of Kashmiri pandits, the protesters demanded a permanent solution to stop terrorist activities, they said, were sponsored by Pakistan in Kashmir.

The Shiv Sena's Jammu and Kashmir unit also protested the killing of three civilians by terrorists in the Union Territory. Meanwhile, Kashmir leaders including LG Manoj Sinha, Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah reacted to the targeted killing and condemned the brutality. As per the official information provided by the Kashmir Zone Police, the first terrorist attack took place in Srinagar's Iqbal Park area, then near Madina Chowk Lalbazar and lastly at Bandipora district.

The Kashmir police had tweeted, 'coward #terrorists shot dead a civilian,' after the third attack took place. More details on the matter are awaited as the Security Forces in Kashmir are in process of nabbing the main accused. Additionally, the daughter of one of the victims said that hatred is not stopped by hatred, but only by love while adding that she is not going to shed a single tear as her father would not like that.