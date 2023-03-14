J&K Police Arrest Active Terrorist In Anti-military Operation In Sopore Village

Jammu and Kashmir police saved the life of a terrorist by arresting him alive during an anti-military operation in Sopore village on Tuesday.

An official told Republic Media Network that based on specific information, an anti-military operation was launched in the Madina Bagh Mohallah area of Dangerpora in Sopore.

He said as the initial cordon was being laid, a terrorist was spotted trying to run away and attempting to break the cordon.

Addressing the situation, the vigilant troops displayed situational awareness, extreme restraint, and exceptional fire control in not opening the fire and managed to nab the terrorist alive, thereby displaying great synergy, he added.

The officer identified the terrorist as Owaise Ahmad Mir, son of Nazir Ahmad Mir of Gund Brath.

This whole episode proves the dedication of alert forces who protect Kashmir from the enemies of the nation and care about the innocents who are being misused by Pakistan for their personal benefit.

Pakistan has repeatedly proved that it can never be a friend or sympathizer for the people of Jammu and Kashmir but can always be the reason for the destruction of this state by using minors and innocent children in this gun culture.

After the abrogation of Article 370, when the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir starts moving towards a new dawn with peace, prosperity, and development, the biggest enemy of this state, the country, starts getting frustrated since they are trying to replace gun culture with narco terror after making a blunder with their so-called Hurriyat and followers.