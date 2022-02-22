J&K Police Arrest JeM Terrorist From Kupwara; Arms And Ammunition Recovered

The Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a suspected terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. As stated by a police spokesperson, the police along with 21 RR and 92 BN of the CRPF received inputs about terrorist movements in the Rajwar area of Handwara, a sub-district in Kupwara, and further established a special joint check post near Sultanpora Bridge at Zachaldara.

During this while, a person identified as Ubaid Bashir Wani was noticed by the forces trying to flee but was later apprehended. He has been identified as a resident of Lolab in Kupwara and after preliminary investigations, he was recognised as a terrorist of the JeM outfit operating under the directions of Pakistani handlers. Apart from that, he had also confessed to visiting the area with plans of carrying out an attack.

While the forces have also recovered incriminating material and arms and ammunition from him including a pistol with magazine and five pistol rounds, a case has been registered and an investigation is currently underway.

Similarly, in another cordon and search operation launched by the security forces in J&K, forces had arrested two terrorist associates in separate operations in Pulwama and Srinagar districts on Saturday. Out of the two terrorists, one associate has been identified to be linked to the proscribed JeM outfit while arms and ammunition were found in his possession. Another one said to be of LeT/TRF was found in the Eidgah area and a pistol was recovered from him.

Suspected LeT terrorist arrested

The arrests in Kupwara came just d day after a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested from J&K's Doda district on Sunday. As stated by the officials, he has been identified as Adil Iqbal Butt, a resident of Sazan-Bajarni village, and was arrested by a joint search party of the police, Rashtriya Rifles and Sashastra Seema Bal at the checking point.

After the arrest, the forces also recovered a pistol, two magazines, and nine rounds from his possession.

Image: PTI