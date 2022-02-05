The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday arrested a journalist over social media posts that allegedly glorified terrorist activities and provoked the public to disturb law and order. Fahad Shah, who is the editor-in-chief of the online news magazine, 'thekashmirwalla', was arrested after a case was lodged in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir. Following this, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has now confirmed the arrest and said that the accused will be presented before the Supreme Court.

Speaking about the arrest of the 'thekashmirwalla' editor-in-chief, IGP Vijay Kumar said that the accused was arrested on the basis of one of the three FIRs filed. “Accused Fahad Shah has been arrested on the basis of one of the three FIRs lodged against him for glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news, & instigating people, for the past 3-4 years. Court proceedings will be held in the Supreme Court,” the IGP told ANI.

Journalist arrested For 'anti-India' Content in J&K

The cases against the journalist were registered by Shopian, Srinagar and Pulwama police. The arrest was carried out by the Pulwama police and Shah is now on remand. Following his arrest, a police spokesperson stated that Shah was among those using Facebook portals to upload anti-India content, including photographs, videos, and posts provoking the public to disturb law and order. He said that these Facebook users were uploading posts glorifying terrorist activities and causing a dent in the image of law-enforcing agencies, besides causing ill-will and disaffection against the country.

Fahad Shah was arrested after he was earlier questioned by police after the news portal uploaded a story based on a claim made by the family members of a terrorist, who was killed in an encounter in Naira on January 30. Four ultras were killed in the encounter in Pulwama, police had said, but the family of one of the slain terrorists had claimed that their kin was innocent. Meanwhile, several political leaders including the People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti came out against the arrest.

How many Fahads will you arrest?: Mehbooba Mufti

Reacting to the journalist's arrest, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said standing up for the truth is deemed anti-national. "Standing up for the truth is deemed anti-national. Showing the mirror to a deeply intolerant and authoritarian government is also anti-national. Fahad's journalistic work speaks for itself and depicts the ground reality unpalatable to GOI. How many Fahads will you arrest?" she wrote on Twitter.

Image: PTI