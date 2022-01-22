J&K Police Arrest Man Over 'scandalous' Online Campaign Against Kashmiri Students

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested a man from Anantnag over an online campaign. The man, who was carrying out a “scandalous online campaign” against Kashmiri students studying outside the union territory, was taken into custody later in the day. An FIR has been charged against the individual at Anantnag police station.

The Kashmir Zone Police on Friday confirmed the arrest of Iftikhar Ahmad Dar for carrying out an online campaign against Kashmiri students. According to the J&K Police, the campaign has been causing anguish to students and parents. The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of law and further investigation is underway in the case. The Police is also looking at the man’s operations in the past.

Terror-linked OGW arrested in J&K

With a few days remaining for Republic Day celebrations in India, the J&K Police have been actively working against all terrorist leads in the area. Earlier on Friday, January 21, the Kulgam Police arrested an over ground worker (OGW) from South Kashmir. According to sources, he has been identified as Rameez Dhar hailing from Kulgam. The police have recovered arms and ammunition.

Officials have informed that the OGW was involved in providing logistics support to terrorists. The over ground worker also helped terrorists in supplying arms and ammunition. An FIR has been registered in the concerned Police station. The Union Territory is on high alert to ensure safety ahead of Republic Day.

Meanwhile, on January 19, the J&K Police arrested a youth identified as Anjum Mehmood at Mandi in Poonch district. Top sources had confirmed to Republic TV that he has been nabbed in the act of circulating crucial information about India's security forces' installation and credentials on social media platforms. Further, he is alleged to have maintained terror links with cross-border terrorist organisations like ones operating from Pakistan. Sources informed that J&K Police are still on the lookout for more alleged terrorists.

