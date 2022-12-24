J&K Police Arrest Two LeT Terrorists With Huge Cache Of Arms & Ammunition; Probe Underway

In a mega crackdown on terror in Jammu and Kashmir, Bandipora Police along with 26 AR & CRPF arrested two terrorists of (TRF) LeT namely Imad Amin Chopan and Tahir Ah Bhat, and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to Kashmir police, both terrorists were apprehended while they were on the move from the upper reaches of Bandipora toward Srinagar. A Kashmir police official further informed that one Chinese Pistol along with magazines and rounds, a Chinese Grenade, and detonators have been recovered from their possession.

Pertinently, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

#BREAKING | Mega recovery by Kashmir police: Chinese pistol along with magazine & rounds, Chinese Grenade & detonators recovered; probe underway. Tune in - https://t.co/bn2E9Q0XKX pic.twitter.com/hOyXVLMDb6 — Republic (@republic) December 24, 2022

Here are the images of arms and ammunition and the arrested accused:

In a bid to wipe out Narco terror, Jammu and Kashmir police, on Saturday, December 24, arrested 17 persons including five policemen, a political activist, a contractor, and a shopkeeper, from different areas of Kupwara and Baramulla districts after unearthing a narcotics smuggling module originating from Pakistan.

According to the statement by the police, after receiving a tip-off from Mohd Waseem Najar, a poultry shop owner was arrested with some narcotics from his house Waseem admitted to being a part of a big group of drug peddlers and disclosed the names of some of his associates in the Kupwara and Uri in Baramulla district.