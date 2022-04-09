J&K Police Arrests 13 For 'sloganeering' At Jamia Masjid; Confirms Pakistan Terror Link

The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested 13 people in connection to the 'hooliganism and provocative terror sloganeering' in and around Jamia Masjid premises in Srinagar on Friday. This came shortly after the police had registered an FIR against the people at the Nowhatta Police Station following which the arrests were made including the main accused.

Further, during the initial investigation, the police have also confirmed that the main accused who was following a well-planned conspiracy had received information from Pakistan-based handlers of terror outfits for disrupting the Friday prayers in Jamia Masjid and further creating law and order situation by provoking the attendees. Following that, section 120B was also invoked in the case.

According to local media reports, the Jammu and Kashmir police have also informed that a dozen of people started raising 'anti-national' and 'terror slogans, while later they were joined by many others leading to a clash between the people and those who tried to stop the sloganeering. Following this, the police had to intervene and disperse the crowd.

Meanwhile, more suspected people are being examined and will be arrested after proper verification, the investigation is presently on in the case.

'Terror sloganeering' at Jamia Masjid in J&K's Srinagar

A group of people on Friday were seen chanting terror slogans and hailing Zakir Musa, India's most wanted terrorist near Jamia Masjid in Srinagar further attempting to incite violent situations. Earlier in the day, an FIR (number 16/2022 u/s 447, 124-A) was also registered in the incident, the police had also made a few arrests.

Apart from that, raids have been also carried out for nabbing the instigators of the incident that took place on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place after the prayers of the first Friday of Ramzan when some people allegedly started chanting Azadi slogans and anti-India slogans instigating mob violence at the masjid. Stones were also pelted at the J&K police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel deployed outside the masjid. Later, the forces had to intervene and bring the situation under control by dispersing the crowd.