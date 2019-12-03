J&K: Police Arrests 4 In Connection With Burning Of Shops In Baramulla

Four people have been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police in Baramulla in connection with setting shops ablaze. According to the police,the arrested people confessed that since people were not following the undeclared curfew, they were defying the curfew by keeping their shops open.The arrests have taken place in the last three days.

Three shops were gutted in two fire incidents in Baramulla

Last week, in Baramulla town, three shops were gutted in two fire incidents in the main market area. In the first incident, a three-storeyed textiles and readymade garments complex “Libas Ghar” was gutted in a mysterious fire late in the evening around 8.30 pm. In another incident, a textiles shop on the old Hospital road was partially gutted at around the same time. As the fire started, bystanders and witnesses called the police and the Fire Brigade Department and soon fire tenders were pressed into service to control the fire. In another market area near Cement Bridge, shopkeepers discovered that “miscreants” had sprinkled inflammable material over their shutters in an attempt to set these on fire.

Automatic rifles, RPGs recovered from terrorist hideout

The security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideaway in Baramulla district of Jammu-Kashmir and seized a cache of arms and ammunition. Along with weapons other items such as satellite phones were also recovered in the joint operation conducted by Army and CRPF. The hideout was uncovered in Radiabad area of Sopore in north Kashmir. A police official told news agency ANI that fully-automatic “AK rifles”, 2,000 rounds of bullets for the automatic rifles, three rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), two wireless sets and a satellite phone were recovered.

Incriminating material was seized by police

The operation was jointly conducted by 32 RR (Rashtriya Rifles), Special Operation Group (SOG) Rafiabad & 92 battalions of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) on Sunday. A case was registered and the incriminating material was seized by police. An investigation is underway. The terrorist hideout is believed to be very old as clothes and ammunition recovered from it were torn and rusted. The bust came hours after Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu-Kashmir.

