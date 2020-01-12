J&K DSP Arrested With Hizbul, Lashkar Terrorists In South Kashmir's Kulgam

A deputy superintendent in Jammu and Kashmir Police was arrested while he was travelling with a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander and a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist on Sunday. DSP Devinder Singh, Hizbul's Naveed Ahmad Shah alias Naveed Babu and LeT terrorist Rafi Ahmed were arrested by DIG South Kashmir Atul Goyal at a police barricade in Kulgam's Mir Bazar. Singh was involved in several anti-terror operations in the region and was awarded the President's police medal last year.

After the arrest, the police raided Singh's residence in Srinagar where they recovered five grenades and three AK-47 rifles. The senior cop was last seen receiving foreign envoys in Srinagar airport on January 9. Singh has been booked under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act and the police are probing the matter.

Kashmir IG briefs media

Inspector General (IG) of J&K Police, Vijay Kumar said, "The SP Shopian had received a tip that two terrorists were traveling from the town towards Jammu on the National Highway in an i10 car. On knowing this, I immediately alerted South Kashmir DIG to put up check posts and search vehicles. Then the wanted terrorists along with a DSP and a driver were caught. A joint interrogation by police, Army, CRPF, IB and R&AW was done."

Wanted Hizbul terrorist

The IG also informed that Naveed Ahmad Shah was himself a former policeman but joined Hizbul in 2017 and was involved in killings of over a dozen cops in the Kashmir Valley. He was also responsible for burning several orchards and intimidating civilians last year. About 17 cases are registered against him, police said.

