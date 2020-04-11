The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

J&K Police Arrests Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorist From R S Pura

General News

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday have arrested an alleged over ground worker (OGW) of Jaish-e-Mohammad

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday have arrested an alleged over ground worker (OGW) of Jaish-e-Mohammad. The accused has been identified as Mohd Muzaffer Beigh of Vodhpora, Handwara. He was arrested from Chakroi by a special team led by SDPO RS Pura along with SHO RS Pura. Police said that incriminating material was found with him and during questioning important disclosures relating to links with terrorists have been found. 

The Police have also registered FIR against him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and 121-A of the Indian Penal code (IPC). An investigation is going on and Police sources said more arrests are expected in the case.

(more details awaited)

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Raghuram Rajan
'PUT IT TO WORK'
Assam
ASSAM SEALS 'HOTSPOT' AT GUWAHATI
COVID-19
'16,002 TESTS CONDUCTED IN 1 DAY'
China
CHINA SLAMS TRUMP'S ATTACK ON WHO
Virat Kohli
VIRAT KOHLI SALUTES DELHI POLICE
IndiGo
INDIGO TAKES A DIG AT VISTARA