J&K Police Arrests Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorist From R S Pura

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday have arrested an alleged over ground worker (OGW) of Jaish-e-Mohammad. The accused has been identified as Mohd Muzaffer Beigh of Vodhpora, Handwara. He was arrested from Chakroi by a special team led by SDPO RS Pura along with SHO RS Pura. Police said that incriminating material was found with him and during questioning important disclosures relating to links with terrorists have been found.

The Police have also registered FIR against him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and 121-A of the Indian Penal code (IPC). An investigation is going on and Police sources said more arrests are expected in the case.

(more details awaited)