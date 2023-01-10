J&K Police Arrests LeT Terrorist Associate In Srinagar; Drugs & Cash Seized

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested an alleged terrorist associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Farzan Farooz, from the Srinagar district. Recoveries, including drugs and cash, were also made from him, police said.

Proceeds of terror worth Rs 9.9 lakh along with heroin, letter pads of LeT, a bike and other items were recovered from the LeT terrorist associate, according to the police. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under Section 2 of The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 23 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPA) Act.

Search operation continues in J&K's Rajouri, over 50 detained for questioning

Police have detained more than 50 people for questioning in connection with the terror attack in the Kashmir Valley's Dhangri village even as a massive search operation to nab the terrorists behind the January 1 strike continued for the ninth day.

Seven people were killed and 14 others were wounded in a terrorist attack on the first day of 2023. Following the attack, the J&K administration strengthened Village Defence Guards (VDGs) and border grid to keep a tight vigil on possible infiltration routes.

"Anti-terrorist operation is going on at a massive scale to neutralise the terrorists involved in the Dhangri attack. There are some vital leads and we are working on these to bring the culprits to book," Rajouri SSP Mohammad Aslam said.

Posters announcing a Rs 10 lakh reward to anyone giving credible information or tipoff about the terrorist have come up in the Rajouri district.