J&K Police Arrests One Active Hizbul-Mujahideen Terrorist From Anantnag; Probe Underway

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday disclosed that an active terrorist of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit has been arrested by security forces in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district. The authorities further mentioned that the terrorist was nabbed with a heavy cache of arms and ammunition.

As per top sources, the terrorist has been identified as Ishaq Shergojri who is said to have joined terror ranks in 2017. Further investigation is underway.

The arrest comes a day after the BSF on May 4 detected a Pakistani tunnel in the Chak Faquira area of the Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir, said to be 900 metres away from the Pakistani post, Chaman Khurd.

Terror tunnel found in the Samba district

The Border Security Force found the tunnel in the Chak Faquira area of the Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir, during a special checking exercise. Situated at a distance of just 150 metres from the international border and 900 metres away from Pakistani post-Chaman Khurd, heavy deployment of forces, including the BSF and J&K police have been stationed in the area.

The detection of the tunnel alerted the security forces following which, they conducted search operations in the Moga Langer and Shap Nallah area of Raj Bagh in the Kathua district of Jammu to record leads.

The tunnel is believed to have been used by two suicide bombers of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group to infiltrate India. The detection of the tunnel has come after two terrorists were killed by security forces in the Sunjwan area of Jammu after they attacked a CISF bus in which a sub-inspector was martyred. The officials are trying to decipher how the terrorists used the tunnel to enter India without being noticed.

Previously, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including a deputy commander of the banned outfit, were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on April 25.

The terrorists were identified as Arif Ahmad Hazar alias Rehan (the deputy of LeT's top commander Basit), Natish Wani alias Haider, a resident of Srinagar's Khanyar and Abu Huzaifa alias Haqqani (Pakistani terrorist).