J&K Police Arrests Three Boys In Connection With Lal Bazar Grenade Attack In Sri Nagar

The Jammu and Kashmir police briefed the media after the Lal Bazar explosion in Sri Nagar and said that they have arrested three boys in connection with the incident that occurred on Feb 6. The police said that two of these boys were from Pulwama, whereas, one of them was from Shopian. The police further issued an advisory to the parents to keep in check the radicalised material that children receive on their phones and laptops.

J&K police briefing on Lal Bazar attacks

Talking about Lal Bazar’s grenade attack that took place on February 6, the J&K police said, “We have carried out our investigations and arrested three people. The first boy we arrested was a NEET student who lives in Raj Bagh area and he is related to Pulwama. After this, we arrested two of his other friends. Out of the three two are from Pulwama and one from Shopian.”

“The police have worked day and night for catching these boys. CRPF has also assisted us in this. We busted this module in four days. This module was set up by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JEM). The main aim of these guys was to disrupt the normalcy in the valley. They did not want the life activities to pick up,” the police officer briefing the media added.

“All three of these boys are students. Two have already passed the 12th grade and one is in his second year of graduation. But they have been in connection with the radicals, who have brainwashed them. I just want to send a message to the parents of such youngsters. They should monitor their activities and prevent their radicalisation,” said the police.

Lal Bazar attacks

An explosion occurred in Srinagar's Lal Bazar area on Thursday. The security forces cordoned off the area and media reports suggest that no one was hurt in the blast. This is the second grenade attack in the city in the last four days since Sunday. On Sunday, a grenade blast took place near Lal Chowk in which two CRPF personnel and two civilians were injured. The grenade was lobbed upon the troops deployed there.

