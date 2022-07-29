J&K Police Attach 5 Houses Under UAPA For 'willfully Harbouring Terrorists'

Police in Kashmir have attached 5 houses under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for “willfully harbouring terrorists”. Interestingly, all the 5 houses are in the areas where most of the encounters between security forces and terrorists, or terror attack on security forces have taken place in past.

Take the case of property attached in Lawapora area of Srinagar. This is the same property where terrorists earlier hatched, conspired, and executed terror attack on a convoy of CRPF personnel in Lawaypora, on the outskirts of Srinagar in March 2021.

"In this attack, 2 CRPF jawans were killed in action and another two suffered severe injuries,” said City Police chief, Rakesh Balwal.

Similarly, “We have digital and other proofs that house owner/member had wilfully provided shelter, harboured terrorists, in other cases for days together and that it was not done under any duress whatsoever,” the SSP said.

He further added, “The attachment proceedings always come after investigation procedures in any case are at advanced stage.”

Police attach 5 houses in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have said that there will be zero tolerance towards terror and have asked people not to give shelter to terrorists in their houses.

“Citizens are once again requested not to harbour or give shelter to terrorists, failing which they shall be liable to action under law including attachment proceedings. In case of any forced/coercive entry by terrorists into any house, the matter should be brought to the notice of police immediately,” City Police chief added.

Pertinently, of the five residential properties, two are in Lawaypora, and one each in Maloora, Batmaloo and Harwan areas of the city, a police official said.

The residential houses belonged to Baber Suhail Sofi at Usmanabad Lawaypora; Adil Mohammad Lone at Bazar Mohalla Lawaypora; Muzaffar Ahmad Mir and Rameez Ahmad Mir at Maloora; Abdul Majeed Ganie at Firdousabad Batamaloo, and a double-storey house of Abdul Rehman Bhat (father of accused Ashiq Hussain Bhat) at Darbagh Harwan, the official said.