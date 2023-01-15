J&K Police Begins Tenant Verification Drive In Jammu Amid Reports Of Terror Threat

In a bid to thwart terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K police on Sunday, January 15, started the tenant verification drive in Jammu. The tenant verification drive by the J&K police in Jammu comes amid reports of terror threats in the Union Territory following the recent Rajouri attack.

Notably, earlier on January 10, the Jammu administration directed landlords in the area, to submit the details of their tenants and domestic help to the concerned police station. Accordingly, the tenant verification drive is being carried out by the Jammu police in the area.

In the visuals, the police personnel can be seen explaining to the residents to bring the required documents including Aadhar cards, for the tenant verification drive. It is pertinent to mention that for the tenant verification drive, Jammu police have asked the people residing in Jammu to submit the details of the tenants along with the Aadhar cards and photographs to the police.

The move comes after several instances, in which anti-national elements sought hideouts in residential areas in the guise of tenants and domestic helpers, have been reported in Jammu. One of the instances was reported earlier in April last year, ahead of PM Modi's visit to Jammu, when the Pakistani terrorists stayed in a rented accommodation in the Sunjwan area, however, they were timely detected and neutralised by the security forces.

Jammu administration orders tenant verification

After Jammu's Senior Superintendent of Police brought to Jammu District Magistrate Avny Lavasa's notice that there was an imminent need to conduct verification following instances where anti-national and anti-social elements have sought hideouts in residential areas in the guise of tenants and domestic helpers.

Following this, the Jammu administration issued an order on Jan 10 for the tenant verification drive. "All owners shall, after the issuance of this order, within three days submit without fail the detailed particulars of the tenants as per the declaration form to be signed by both the owner and the tenant, to the concerned police station, either in person or by registered post addressed to the concerned Station House Officer," the order read.

"I consider the threat posed by such adverse elements as an imminent danger to public safety and security, that warrants immediate preventive measures under Section 144 of CrPC," Lavasa said in a statement. According to the order, the owners who have already let, sub-let, or rented out their houses on any date prior to the issuance of this order, must submit the detailed particulars of tenants as per the declaration form to the concerned police station.

"Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the order said.

(With inputs from PTI)