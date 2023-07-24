J&K Police Book 4 Persons Under PSA For Anti-national Activities In Bandipora

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said that four persons have been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities in the North Kashmir's Bandipora district.

"Acting tough against anti-national elements, police in Bandipora booked four persons under (PSA) for their involvement in anti-national activities after obtaining formal detention order from the competent authority and have been lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu ", said a top police official to Republic.

The top police official identified the booked persons as Abdul Hamid Khan, Danish Ahmad Shah, Assadullah Parray and Hilal Ahmad Ganie.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region, especially in the wake of past incidents that have led to turmoil and security challenges.

The authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that could potentially jeopardize the region's peace and security.