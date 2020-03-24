J&K Police Book Violators, Use Drones To Make Announcements Amid Lockdown Due To COVID-19

Authorities in J&K's Srinagar have booked dozens of people for violating government orders aimed at preventing the spread of COVID 19, as lockdown in the valley continued for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday.

In parts of Srinagar city, the police is using drones to announce restrictions on the movement of people as part of the 10-day lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. “The cure for coronavirus disease is your cooperation. Please stay indoors for your own safety and that of your family,” messages were being relayed by the drones.

The markets across J&K wore a deserted look as most of the people preferred to stay indoors. Police and paramilitary CRPF personnel were deployed on roads where barricades were put up to prevent the movement of vehicles. Vehicles, especially auto-rickshaws, were being intercepted by the forces and after proper counselling, the drivers were being sent back along with their vehicles. Only the people associated with essential services were allowed to move after checking their identity cards.

J&K Police arrests violators

Several shopkeepers were also arrested by police for violating the government norms and cases under relevant sections registered against them. Some people, who had organized a cricket match in Srinagar on Sunday were also booked and an FIR was registered against them as it had resulted in a large gathering at the stadium. Besides, many people have been booked across Kashmir for concealing their travel history

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole has appealed people to follow shutdown in letter and spirit across the Valley till March 31. He asked people to not venture out except for emergency purposes.

As new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five days, nearly 4500 travellers and persons are under surveillance in the Union Territory. In Kashmir, three persons have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while the tally of such patients in the entire J&K has gone up to 6. Three cases were reported from Jammu earlier this month.

(Image: PTI)