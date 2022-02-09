J&K Police Bust 2 Terror Modules In Anantnag; 3 Hybrid Terrorists Among 17 Arrested

Police in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday busted two terror modules of proscribed terror outfit JeM by arresting 11 accused persons including three hybrid terrorists. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

Based on credible inputs that the Jaish-e-Mohammad is planning to carry out attacks on security forces in Srigufwara/Bijbehara areas of Anantnag, multiple checkpoints were established at various locations.

At one of the checkpoints in Sakhras crossing Srigufwara, a bike rider with 2 pillion riders was intercepted. The said persons tried to flee but were apprehended tactfully by the alert police party, a statement read. Two Chinese pistols, some magazines and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

They disclosed that they are associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM and are in direct contact with Pakistan-based handlers and at their behest, they were going to attack police/SF in the Srigufwara area.

During preliminary questioning, they revealed their identity as 1) Abbas Ah Khan, resident of Liver; 2) Zahoor Ah Gowgujri, resident of Vidday and 3) Hidayatullah Kutay, resident of Liver Pahalgam. They also disclosed that they are associates of JeM and are in direct contact with Pakistan-based handlers and at their behest, they were going to attack police in Srigufwara.

Two more terror associates namely Shakir Ahmad Gowgojri and Musharaf Amin Shah were arrested. Incriminating materials including arms/ammunition were also recovered from their possession. A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC in the Srigufwara police station and further investigation is in progress.

Six terrorists arrested from Bijbehara

Similarly, Anantnag Police busted another terror module in the Bijbehara area by arresting six terror associates of KFF (an offshoot of JeM) and recovered Incriminating materials including ammunition from their possession. They have been identified as Fayaz Ah Khan, Muntazir Rashid Mir, Mohd Arif Khan, Adil Ah Tarray, Zahid Ahmad Najar, and a sixth juvenile whose identity was withheld of officials. A case has been registered in the Bijbehara police station and further investigation is underway.

Two weeks ago, J&K Police head constable Ali Mohammad was martyred after terrorists fired upon him near his residence at Hasanpora in Bijbehara. The cop was on-leave when he was targeted. Mohammad was immediately shifted to a hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.