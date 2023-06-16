J&K Police Bust Hybrid Terrorist Module, 5 JeM Terrorists Arrested In Deepu Murder Case

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that it has solved the case of the killing of Deepak Kumar alias Deepu, a resident of Udhampur with the arrest of five terror associates in South Kashmir's Anantnag. Those arrested have been identified as Sehran Bashir Nadaf of Shirpora Deva Colony, Ubaid Nazir Laigroo of Shirpora New Colony, Umer Amin Thoker of Waghama, Huzaif Shabir of Wachi Shopian and Nasir Farooq Shah of Wanteng Mohalla Bijbehara in Anantnag. Those arrested are associated with terror outfits JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammed) and KFF (Kashmir Freedom Fighters).

The police have recovered a AK47, one AK 47 magazine, 40 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, two pistols, two pistol magazines, seven live rounds, seven empty cartridges, three hand grenades, seven mobile phones, and one scooty.

Circus worker Deepak Kumar was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne terrorists from a close range near Jagland Mandi in Anantnag when he had gone to the market to buy milk on the night of May 29 around 8.30 PM. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of Kumar.

On June 6, Anantnag police at around 11:30 PM apprehended two suspicious persons during Naka Checking at Semthan-Tulkhan Crossing. Their disclosure led to major breakthrough in the case and the accused persons involved in the commission of the crime which led to the killing of the migrant labourer were identified.

Addressing a press conference in Anantnag, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), South Kashmir Range, Rayees Mohammad Bhat shared how the five JeM militants were arrested. He said, "Investigations and searches were launched after the incident. During the investigations, we got some technical leads and some clues. In the meantime, we zeroed in on some suspects and they were interrogated." He said that, in the Deepak Kumar murder case, the technical and human data was analysed which led to reconstructing of the sequence of events. The investigations pointed at two people - Sehran Bashir Nadaf and Ubaid Nazir Laigroo - both residents of Anantnag town who had gone missing.

"We launched a massive search operation to nab them. Based on technical and human intelligence, we were ultimately able to arrest these two accused after which the whole conspiracy was revealed," he said.

The accused persons were in contact with a JeM/KFF handler namely Khalid Kamran and the attack was carried out on his orders. Further investigation into the case established the identities of more accused involved in providing logistic support and hatching a criminal conspiracy; subsequently, three more accused have been arrested. Further leads are being followed. "We expect more arrests and further revelations. This a classic example of a hybrid terrorist module," DIG said.

With the arrest of these terrorists and the recoveries made from them, Anantnag Police have solved a prime case of terror attack and have succeeded in averting major attacks which these terrorists had been tasked to carry out by their handler across the border.