J&K Police Bust Narcotics Smuggling Bid In Udhampur; Heroin Worth Rs 100 Crore Seized

In a big success, Udhampur police on Sunday recovered a huge quantity of heroin worth Rs 100 crore from a truck coming from Kashmir at Zero Point Chenani during the vehicular check. The police recovered 18 packets of narcotics weighing around 21.5 kg. Following the seizure, the driver of the truck was also detained by the police officials.

“Today, during vehicle checking at Zero Point Chenani, a truck coming from Kashmir towards Udhampur was intercepted. During checking, 18 packets of Heroin weighing around 21.5 Kg were recovered. The driver of the truck has been detained,” ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh was quoted as saying.

According to the sources, the consignment of the seized high-grade Afghanistan-made narcotics was being pushed into the Indian territory by Pakistan handlers. Reportedly, the drugs were to be supplied in Punjab.

Revealing the details of the investigation, SSP Udhampur Vinod Kumar informed Republic TV, “After 18 packets of drugs were seized from the truck heading towards Udhampur, we searched the driver and recovered two mobile phones including Rs 10,000 from him. When we searched the mobile, there were certain social media apps through which the driver was in touch with the handler.”

“On the instructions of the handler, the truck driver picked the consignment from Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri and was about to deliver it somewhere in Punjab,” he said, adding, “More arrests can be made in the coming future and investigation is underway.”

Recent crackdowns on narco-terrorism

October 7: Earlier in October, Jammu and Kashmir police recovered five kg of narcotics, one pistol, and two magazines from the accused. The police also nabbed five accused in the Poonch district after they were attempting to push drugs and weapons into the Indian territory from across the border.

October 6: The BSF had foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt from Pakistan in Punjab's Amritsar district. According to the sources, the BSF jawans noticed a suspicious item lying along the fence of the Indo-Pak international border. On investigation, they found that two bottles full of heroin worth around Rs 5 crore was lying near the border area.

October 5: A narco-terror bid was foiled by the BSF near the international border adjoining Amritsar and recovered over 2 kg of suspected narcotics substance. A carton containing 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition was also recovered from the site, while suspicious items were found in the Bharopal area of Amritsar.