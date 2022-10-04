J&K Police Bust Terror Narrative In D-G Lohia's Murder, 'depressed Suspect Killed For Job'

Jammu and Kashmir Police have ruled out the terror angle in the murder of J&K Director General (Prisons) Hemant K Lohia and said that the accused was depressed. The startling disclosure was made in his personal diary. Sources said that the accused after his arrest told police that he did the murder after not being offered a job. However, cops suspect there is more to it.

Lohia was allegedly murdered at his residence on the outskirts of Jammu late Monday night by his domestic help Yasir Lohar (23). Later, the terror group People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) claimed responsibility for the killing.

However, police said that investigation did not point towards the terror angle. Speaking to Republic, "Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said, "The investigation in the case is going on. The weapon used in the crime has been seized. The evidence recovered suggests that the accused was depressed. In his personal diary, he also talked about taking his life. As of now, there is no terror angle in the case."

'Dear death I am waiting': Accused wrote in his diary

Yasir in his personal diary had made entries like "I hate my life" and "Dear death I am waiting". He also mentions Bollywood songs about sadness and the final farewell.

In Hindi and broken English, Yasir, a school diary had also written one-liners like "Zindagi to bas taklif deti hai, sukoon to maut hi deti hai (life only hurts, death brigs peace)", "I want Restart My life", and "every day starts with expectation but ends with bad experience".

He also scribbled that he was "99 percent sad" in his life but wore a "fake smile 100 percent".

"I am 10 percent happy, having zero percent love in life and 90 percent tension in life. I hate my life which only gives pain and waiting for death to restart my life," he wrote. The initial probe also suggests that the accused was quite aggressive in his behaviour.