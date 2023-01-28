Last Updated:

J&K Police Busts Fake Job Scam & Extortion Racket; Two Fraudsters Held From Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir police officials on Saturday busted a fake job scam & extortion racket; two fraudsters have been arrested and a case has been registered.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Baramulla job scam

J&K police arrests two fraudsters involved in fake job scam and extortion; (Image: Twitter/Baramulla police)


Jammu and Kashmir police officials busted a job scam and extortion racket in the Union Territory and arrested two fraudsters Ubaid Nazir Sofi and Mohammad Iqbal Main from Pattan in the Baramulla district of the Union Territory.

According to sources, the two accused were allegedly cheating common people on the pretext of providing government jobs and demanding money.  It was learnt during interrogation that these scamsters were cheating common people on the pretext of giving jobs in the police department and taking a huge amount of money from them (common people).

Police officials have initiated an investigation in the district and a case has been registered under relevant sections at Pattan police station. Further, Baramulla police requested the public to be aware of such scamsters. 

 

READ | Vehicular movement restored on Jammu-Srinagar national highway
READ | CRPF Quick Action team puts on show of strength in Jammu’s Budgam on Republic Day | WATCH
READ | BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets along IB in Jammu on Republic Day
READ | Soldiers in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam celebrate Republic Day with dance, show of strength
First Published:
COMMENT