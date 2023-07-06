J&K Police Busts Inter-state Narcotics Racket, 2 Punjab Residents Arrested In Qazigund

In a major success, Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Jammu and Kashmir arrested two Punjab based peddlers and busted an inter-state narcotics racket. The arrests were made in the Qazigund area of Kulgam district.

J&K-ANTF Senior Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar said that a specific intelligence input was received that two suspects are in transit towards Qazigund in a vehicle. Following the input, the police teams were put on alert across the district and existing nakas were strengthened to intercept the accused while some mobile MCVPs were also established.

The SSP further said a vehicle bearing registration number PB-08 CP 0517 was intercepted at Shampora, Qazigund of Kulgam district. It was learnt that two Punjab based persons were travelling in the car. The car was checked and its occupants frisked during which a large quantity of narcotics (35 packets of poppy straw) was recovered.

Both the people travelling in the car were arrested. They were identified as Amandeep Singh and Manohar Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur, Punjab. He further informed that a case under NDPS Act has been registered at Qazigund Police Station.

“Further investigation into the matter is going on and all the forward and backward linkages are being traced with more arrests in the case are expected during the course of the investigation," he added.

Raj Kumar also termed the arrests a major success for police on the anti-narcotics front stating that the narco-terror aspect of this recovery is also being probed. Since June, 5.7 kg of charas, 200 bottles of codeine and 900 tablets of Alprazoam besides other drugs have been seized in the union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir police had in June 2023 arrested two Punjab based peddlers in Rajouri and busted an inter-state narcotics peddling racket recovering around 22 kilograms of “heroin like substance”.