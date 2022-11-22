J&K Police Busts LeT Terror Module In Bandipora; Two Terrorists, Two Associates Arrested

North Kashmir police along with security forces on Tuesday, November 22, busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module by arresting two active LeT terrorists and their two associates including a woman associate in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora.

Averting a major tragedy, a huge cache of arms and ammunition, incriminating materials, and material for preparing IEDs have been recovered from their possession.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar asserted that a major tragedy has been averted as suspects were planning civilian killings.

Notably, Bandipora police along with 13 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF during a cordon and search operation, launched at Gundbal Nursery, arrested two active terrorists linked with the proscribed terrorist outfit LeT. They have been identified as Musaib Mir alias Moya, resident of Rakh Hajin and Arafat Farooq Wagey alias Dr Adil, resident of Gulshnabad Hajin.

Arms and ammunition recovered

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including one AK-47 rifle, AK-56 riffle, four AK series magazines, live rounds, RDX powder, nails and ball bearings, batteries 9 volt, detonators, IED mechanism circuit, remote control, loose wire, and iron pipes, etc have been recovered from their possession.

Notably, the Bandipora police along with 13 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF also arrested their two terror associates.

The joint party also arrested their two important terror associates identified as Imran Majeed Mir alias Jaffar Bhai, a resident of Wangipora Sumbal, and Suraya Rashid Wani alias Senty Tabish, a resident of Wahab Parray Mohalla Hajin along with two hand grenades and other incriminating materials.

Module aimed to carry out substantial attacks on civilians

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the busted terror module was being handled by the LeT terrorist commander Samama Babar from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. According to sources, the busted module was directed to carry out substantial attacks on civilians and security forces to instill fear in the minds of the general public.

Sources further revealed that they (arrested terrorists) were also tasked to carry out an IED blast at any crowded public place to cause maximum civilian casualties.

Notably, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated joint forces for busting the terror module and averting a major tragedy. He also termed it as a big success in demolishing the terror infrastructure of North Kashmir.