Last Updated:

J&K: Police Chase Down Bus Carrying 10 Gelatine Sticks, 5 Detonators; Bomb Squad Called In

The Jammu & Kashmir police recovered 10 gelatine sticks, and 5 detonators from a vehicle on Jammu-Srinagar HW, travelling from Doda to Jammu

Written By
Abhishek Raval
Jammu

IMAGE: REPUBLIC WORLD


The Jammu & Kashmir police recovered 10 gelatine sticks, and 5 detonators from a vehicle on Jammu-Srinagar Highway, travelling from Doda to Jammu. The bomb disposal squad has been called in and police have detained 2-3 people.

The Jammu police said, "Explosive gelatin sticks recovered from a bus at Jhajjar Kotli in Jammu. Bomb Disposal Squad was called on and the explosive was detonated through a controlled mechanism. A case under relevant sections of law registered in PS Jhajjar Kotli. Further probe underway."

In a CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV, the Jammu Police can be seen chasing down a bus carrying gelatin sticks, wires and detonators in the Sukitar area on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

J&K police recover two AK 47 rifles and one pistol

The police on June 12, along with neutralising three terrorists in the Drabgam area of Pulwama also recovered two AK-47 rifles and one pistol.

"PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 02 more terrorists killed (Total 3). Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.

READ | Terrorists on task to target minorities & activists apprehended in J&K's Baramulla: SSP

 

IMAGE: REPUBLIC WORLD 

READ | J&K: Encounter breaks out in Pulwama; security forces neutralise 3 LeT-backed terrorists
READ | Pulwama Encounter: IGP Kashmir says '3 terrorists killed, AK 47 & pistol recovered'
READ | In J&K, 100 terrorists including LeT and JeM operatives neutralised this year: IGP Kashmir
READ | Forces foil Pakistan LeT-backed terror attack in Srinagar; 2 terrorists neutralised
First Published:
COMMENT