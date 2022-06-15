J&K: Police Chase Down Bus Carrying 10 Gelatine Sticks, 5 Detonators; Bomb Squad Called In

The Jammu & Kashmir police recovered 10 gelatine sticks, and 5 detonators from a vehicle on Jammu-Srinagar Highway, travelling from Doda to Jammu. The bomb disposal squad has been called in and police have detained 2-3 people.

The Jammu police said, "Explosive gelatin sticks recovered from a bus at Jhajjar Kotli in Jammu. Bomb Disposal Squad was called on and the explosive was detonated through a controlled mechanism. A case under relevant sections of law registered in PS Jhajjar Kotli. Further probe underway."

In a CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV, the Jammu Police can be seen chasing down a bus carrying gelatin sticks, wires and detonators in the Sukitar area on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

J&K police recover two AK 47 rifles and one pistol

The police on June 12, along with neutralising three terrorists in the Drabgam area of Pulwama also recovered two AK-47 rifles and one pistol.

"PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 02 more terrorists killed (Total 3). Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.

#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: All three killed #terrorists are locals, linked with #terror outfit LeT. One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in #killing of our colleague #Martyr Reyaz Ahmad on 13/5/22: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/EmLyKLNmge — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 12, 2022

