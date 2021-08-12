J&K Police Conduct Drone Surveillance In And Around Srinagar, Ahead Of Independence Day

As India approaches its 74 years of Independence, Jammu & Kashmir Police along with other security forces have aimed to keep things under control. The forces will be conducting a joint drone surveillance in Srinagar in a bid to recheck the violent situation that the state had been experiencing lately. This surveillance will take place around the Lal Chowk area and the Independence Day parade stadium.

Senior J&K Officers take on the matter

The drone surveillance initiative comes at a crucial time when J&K has been experiencing a rush of violence in the state. The police have ordered the surveillance order to be continued till August 15. SP Arif Shah told ANI, "With the help of the drones, we can keep a watch at a larger area. We are trying to keep any negative element at bay."

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gh Mohid-u-din subjecting on the matter said, "The drill is being conducted as Independence Day is around the corner. We will keep an eye on the areas near the Independence day parade stadium till August 15 as it is a sensitive area." He added, "The drones can help us to detect any activities or a person with wrong intentions and we can take immediate actions against it. We will have an accurate surveillance record."

Why are J&K police taking this action?

The action going to continue till 15th August comes after two low-intensity explosions reported on June 27 in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. The attack carried out, possibly using improvised explosive devices, could not cause much damage and caused minor injuries to two personnel on duty. Two drones were used to drop explosives on the Jammu airbase by the attackers who then navigated their quadcopters out of that area.

Earlier on Wednesday, terrorists hurled a grenade at the Hari Singh High Street area in Srinagar, wherein 10 civilians had been injured. Post the attack, Checkpoints were posted across Srinagar and areas around Lal Chowk were sealed. All additional exit/entry points across the border were also sealed and movements were restricted.

Amidst the intense checking that was being carried out throughout the day, a joint Naka party near Makkah Market apprehended a suspicious person and upon inspecting his bag, the police recovered two live grenades. The person named Adil Farooq Bhat, who identified himself as a journalist, was arrested.

Image Credits - PTI