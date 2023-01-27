J&K Police Conduct Multi-city Raids In Connection With Narwal Twin IED Blasts; 2 Detained

Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted multi-city raids on January 26 in connection with the twin IED blasts in Narwal on January 21. In the operation, the Jammu police detained two suspects from the Sunjwan area.

In the multi-city raids that began in the evening of January 26 and continued until late in the night, two people were apprehended by the police, they are believed to be a part of the conspiracy behind the twin IED blasts in the transport yard area of Narwal in Jammu on January 21 in which 09 people got injured.

Two suspects detained

The entire area was cordoned off and the bullet proof vehicle of the Special Operations Group of the Jammu police was also used in the raids.

The twin blasts in Narwal on the outskirts of Jammu City had left nine people injured on January 21, Saturday. According to the Police the blasts were carried out using the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted in an SUV, which was parked in a repair shop and in a vehicle at a nearby junkyard at the Transport Nagar area.

Notably, the explosions occurred at a time when security agencies in the region were on high alert for the Congress' ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Republic Day celebrations.

Image: Republic