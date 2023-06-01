SIA Conducts Multiple Raids After Targeted Killing Of Kashmiri Pandit

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in three districts of Kashmir valley in connection with the killing of a Kashmir Pandit. The agency, which is investigating the killing of bank guard Sanjay Sharma in February this year, raided nine locations across three districts of south Kashmir.

The SIA sleuths ‘house searched’ the premises of various 'suspects' in Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag in south Kashmir. One such suspect is the active terrorist of LeT, Abrar Ahmed whose residence in Shopian was also raided by the investigating agency.

“SIA Kashmir today conducting search raids at multiple locations in south Kashmir including Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag in Sanjay Sharma killing case (Bank ATM guard) who was killed by terrorists at Achan Pulwama on Feb 26th current year. The case is registered under FIR No 14/2023," said top official investigating the case while wishing anonymity.

During the searches, the official further said, incriminating materials, digital evidence and other articles having 'bearing on the investigation' were recovered and seized.

“The current searches have been an essential aspect of the investigation to collect relevant and vital evidence for the logical conclusion of the case,” he said. It is pertinent to mention that, Sharma was killed when terrorists fired upon him in Achan, Pulwama while he was on way to a local market. In 2022, 14 people belonging to minority communities, including three Kashmiri Pandits, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir, the Rajya Sabha was informed by Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai recently.

Since January till date, Kashmir Valley has witnessed two targeted killings that include the targeted killing of Sanay Sharma, a bank guard of Pulwama and Deepu a non-Muslim circus worker from Udhampur, was targeted by terrorists near Jagland Mandi in Anantnag where the circus team was camping.