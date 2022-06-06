J&K Police Constitutes 6-member SIT To Investigate Vandalism Of Doda Temple

The Jammu & Kashmir Police has constituted a 6-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the vandalism of a temple in Doda. The 6-member team will be headed by SP (Operation-Doda) Raj Kumar.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have already launched a probe into the alleged vandalizing of the Hindu temple, located in the Kailash hills of Doda district. Taking cognizance of the same, team of Doda Police and Special Operations Group has been deployed to the site for the probe, police said.

As per reports, J&K police suspect that someone attempted to take out the money from Dan Patra. The door to the temple was found vandalized and some of the idols were seen fallen down. In the aftermath of the incident, teams of the Bhaderwah Police were deployed to the location. As per sources, the police team took 8 hours to reach the spot, trekking 20 km through snow-clad mountains.

The area is at top of Bhaderwah hills and is closed currently owing to heavy snowfall in the upper reaches. The area has almost zero civilian population as it remains disconnected from October to November to the month of May- June.

"Primarily it seems an attempt to loot the donation box- however, it was empty. An investigation based on facts will follow," the police said.

Protestors demand strict action over Doda temple vandalism

Meanwhile, members of the Hindu community on Monday staged a protest against the alleged vandalism at Doda temple. The protestors were seen carrying posters and placards with “Stop Hindu Temple Vandalizing” written on them.

Speaking to Republic TV over the alleged vandalism of the Hindu temple, one of the protestors said, "It is an unfortunate incident. A few days back a historic temple in Bhaderwah was vandalized. After some miscreants ransacked the temple, they dismembered some idols too. We urge the administration to arrest those responsible for it."

Another protestor alleged that it has become a 'trend' in Jammu and Kashmir to vandalise Hindu temples. "This has become a trend in Jammu and Kashmir that anyone comes and attacks Hindu temple. The administration doesn’t take action against them and this encourages these elements. We are demanding the administration to take strict action against those responsible," he told Republic TV.

It is pertinent to mention here that the temple remains disconnected from the rest of Doda for more than 6 months due to heavy snowfall. Even now, it is disconnected from the mainland and will open late this month.