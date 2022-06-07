J&K Police Cracks Terror IED Bombing That Killed One Jawan At Shedow; 4 Terrorists Nabbed

In a key development, the Shopian Police in Jammu and Kashmir cracked a recent terror attack case and arrested four terrorists including two hybrid terrorists on Tuesday. This came in connection with an IED blast that took place last week in the Shedow area of the Shopian district where an army soldier lost his life while two others got injured.

Tweeting about the same, Kashmir Zone Police stated, "Shopian Police cracked recent terror attack case in which terrorists used IED in a vehicle at Shedow Shopian, in which one soldier was martyred and others were injured. All 04 terrorists/associates have been arrested."

While the four terrorists remain in police custody, the mastermind behind the attack is still at large and the hunt for him is underway. As stated by the Shopian SP, the terrorists reportedly belong to the LeT terror outfit.

Shopian IED blast

The incident took place on June 2, Thursday after an IED bomb exploded inside a private, hired vehicle at Sedow, Shopian where three army soldiers were injured. Later, one among them succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Following that, the Pakistan-backed terror group The Resistance Front (TRF) had also claimed responsibility for the blast.

As per local media reports, security forces were looking for some terrorists on the day after they received specific intel inputs after which they launched a cordon and search operation. However, it was when they were moving towards the target area, that the explosion took place resulting in injuries to the three soldiers.

Image: PTI